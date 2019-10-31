Stephanie McMahon on What Crown Jewel Women’s Match Means For WWE, Working On Doing One For ‘A Long Time’

– Stephanie McMahon spoke with TMZ before Crown Jewel discussing the first-ever women’s match in Saudi Arabia and what it means for the company. Natalya and Lacey Evans faced off on the show, the first WWE women’s match that was allowed to take place in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Our full report from the show is here. Highlights and the full video are below:

On her reaction to the women’s match happening at Crown Jewel: “As a woman, as a mother, as just a person, I couldn’t be more proud. I am ecstatic, I am thrilled, I am, you know, many different adjectives to describe how I feel right now.”

On what it means for the company: “I think what it means for WWE is that, you know, the women’s evolution is continuing. When you consider that in 2015 there was a hashtag called #GiveDivasAChance, which was our audience demanding more athleticism, better character development, better storylines, longer matches. And it trended worldwide for three days … I would say that this match now in Saudi Arabia, the first-ever women’s match, just continues that evolution and is another step for equality.”

On what changed to allow them to put on the match in Saudi Arabia: “It’s just again, it’s always been a part of our goal since we launched this partnership over a year and a half ago. And you know, here we are, and we’re able to make it happen.”

On if it took lobbying with Saudi officials: “Of course, I mean we’ve been fighting for this for a long time. And WWE fans, they’re very vocal and I love that. They’re the most passionate fans in the world, I honestly love them … but you know, ultimately they hang in there, and when we first started doing our events [in Saudi], they weren’t necessarily happy. They voiced their opinions of how badly they wanted women’s matches to be a part of it. And like you said, they’re not always aware of all the internal conversations or machinations that go into any deal. But ultimately, here we are.”

