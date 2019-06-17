Stephanie McMahon On WWE’s Charity Efforts: ‘It’s Important to Think About The Impact You Can Make’

– Speaking ahead of her appearance as the keynote speaker at the Great Orlando Sports Commission Celebrating Women in Sports luncheon, Stephanie McMahon talked about being grateful for the impact that WWE has on their fans and those they try to help through charity efforts. You can see video below from Space Coast Daily of McMahon being interviewed before her appearance. She was asked if she ever gets time to sit back, relax and think about her role in the company.

“I take a moment to reflect about being a part of WWE every single day, because I think gratitude is a really important practice,” McMahon said. “And our mission is to put smiles on people’s faces the world over. So to hear you say that that what you think of when you think of WWE is joy, is happiness, that is what it’s all about. Whether we do it through our entertainment or giving back to the community, and to have the chance to interact, you know, later today I’m actually shooting a part of the ‘My Wish’ series for ESPN, which is celebrating Make A Wish. I have the privilege of being someone’s wish, and I cannot think of anything more humbling than that. I’m going to actually hear a business pitch from a 16 year-old girl named Riana, and she’s from the UK.”

She continues, “But that’s what we get to go. So I think it’s important to take a breath every single day and think about the impact you can make on other people’s lives, whether it’s through WWE or anything else you do.”