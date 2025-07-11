wrestling / News
Stephanie McMahon Reveals Opening Video For WWE Evolution
July 11, 2025 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Stephanie McMahon revealed the opening video for WWE Evolution on Sunday night. The event takes place in Atlanta. The video features the song ‘Rise’ by Katy Perry.
McMahon wrote: “Finally…this Sunday is the return of WWE EVOLUTION! Watch some of the most talented female athletes in the world as they take their place in history once again! Together, we all RISE! #WWEEvolution”
Finally…this Sunday is the return of @WWE EVOLUTION! Watch some of the most talented female athletes in the world as they take their place in history once again! Together, we all RISE! #WWEEvolution pic.twitter.com/rBqKXs4Klp
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) July 11, 2025
