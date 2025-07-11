wrestling / News

Stephanie McMahon Reveals Opening Video For WWE Evolution

July 11, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Evolution 2025 WT Image Credit: WWE

In a post on Twitter, Stephanie McMahon revealed the opening video for WWE Evolution on Sunday night. The event takes place in Atlanta. The video features the song ‘Rise’ by Katy Perry.

McMahon wrote: “Finally…this Sunday is the return of WWE EVOLUTION! Watch some of the most talented female athletes in the world as they take their place in history once again! Together, we all RISE! #WWEEvolution

