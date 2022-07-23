Stephanie McMahon Opens WWE Smackdown, Leads ‘Thank You Vince’ Chant

Stephanie McMahon appeared on tonight’s episode of Smackdown, addressing the crowd regarding the retirement of Vince McMahon earlier today. Stephanie appeared in the ring to open tonight’s show and welcomed everyone to Smackdown before announcing that Vince McMahon had retired from WWE. She noted that McMahon created the company and wanted to make sure in his retirement that he thanked all the fans, which led to a “Thank You Vince” chant.

Stephanie then said that included all the fans as well as the cast and crew, and said that they are eternally grateful for all of them. She then led the crowd in a “Thank You Vince” chant before the Street Profits came down through the crowd to get back to the regular programming. Stephanie was gone from the ring before the Profits reached the ringside area.