Various News: Stephanie McMahon Pays Tribute to Undertaker’s Career, Pro Wrestling NOAH Show Streaming on FITE

– Stephanie McMahon paid tribute to the Undertaker on Friday, congratulating him on his 30 year career. McMahon shared a few pics from her time in front of and behind the camera over the last three decades with Taker and captioned it:

It’s been an absolute honor and a privilege getting to share time and memories with @undertaker in and out of the ring over the last 30 years. Congratulations on an incredible career! #Undertaker30 #FBF pic.twitter.com/69cBZe0HCc — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) November 20, 2020

– Pro Wrestling NOAH’s 20th Anniversary show is set to take place on November 20th and will air on FITE TV. You can order the event here. The card is:

* GHC Heavyweight Championship Match: Go Shiozaki vs Katsuhiko Nakajima

* GHC Tag Team Championship Match: Takashi Sugiura & Kazushi Sakuraba vs. Naomichi Marufuji & Masakatsu Funaki

* GHC National Championship Match: Kenoh vs. Kaito Kiyomiya

* GHC Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championship Match: Daisuke Harada & Atsushi Kotoge vs. Yoshinari Ogawa & HAYATA

* Keiji Muto vs. Shuhei Taniguchi

* Kazuyuki Fujita, Kendo Kashin & NOSAWA Rongai vs. Masa Kitamiya, Manabu Soya & Nioh

* Kotaro Suzuki & X vs Haoh & Tadasuke

* Muhammad Yone, Hajime Ohara, YO-HEY & Seiki Yoshioka vs. Yoshiki Inamura, Junta Miyawaki, Kinya Okada & Yasutaka Yano