WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Posts Photos From Connor’s Cure Event, Stephanie and Mario Lopez Meet Up, Washington Post Covers Kofi Kingston
– Stephanie McMahon posted photos from the recent Connor’s Cure Kid Superstar Reveal on Twitter.
Thank you @Dev_Still71, @ofarevolution, and all the @WWE Superstars for joining the @ConnorsCure Kid Superstar Reveal! The kids from @HackensackUMC, @MontefioreNYC, and @ChildrensPgh brought the house down! @ConnorsCure #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/GXxD78dNjX
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) April 5, 2019
– Meanwhile, Mario Lopez posted a photo of himself with Stephanie.
Boss lady…#MyGirl @WWE @StephMcMahon pic.twitter.com/TCGIrC0BFV
— Mario Lopez (@MarioLopezExtra) April 6, 2019
– The The Washington Post has a story on WWE’s history of race and how Kofi Kingston could change that this Sunday at Wrestlemania.
