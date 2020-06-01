wrestling / News
Stephanie McMahon Praises Titus O’Neil For Instagram Conversation With Police, O’Neil Responds
Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter to praise Titus O’Neil for his Instagram Live conversation with police regarding the death of George Floyd. O’Neil hosted a conversation with Batista, Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan, and Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister about Floyd’s death in Minneapolis after being held down by police officers for several minutes, one of whom had his knee on Floyd’s beck.
McMahon shared an ESPN article about O’Neil’s video and praised him, prompting a response from O’Neil as you can see below:
So proud of @WWE superstar @TitusOneilWWE for having the uncomfortable yet Important conversations we need to move our society forward.
https://t.co/eJbTYX825t
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) May 31, 2020
