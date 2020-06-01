wrestling / News

Stephanie McMahon Praises Titus O’Neil For Instagram Conversation With Police, O’Neil Responds

May 31, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Titus O'Neil

Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter to praise Titus O’Neil for his Instagram Live conversation with police regarding the death of George Floyd. O’Neil hosted a conversation with Batista, Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan, and Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister about Floyd’s death in Minneapolis after being held down by police officers for several minutes, one of whom had his knee on Floyd’s beck.

McMahon shared an ESPN article about O’Neil’s video and praised him, prompting a response from O’Neil as you can see below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Stephanie McMahon, Titus O'Neil, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading