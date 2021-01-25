Stephanie McMahon Praises Sasha Banks, Says She’s A Star

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Stephanie McMahon praised Sasha Banks, calling the Smackdown Women’s Champion a star and talking about using her for the Wrestlemania announcement video. Here are highlights:

On bring Wrestlemania to Tampa: “Like I said in the announcement, it’s an honor to host again in Tampa for the first time. We are excited to work with Governor [Ron] DeSantis, Mayor [Jane] Castor, and all of the health officials to make the event as safe as possible.”

On announcing the next three Manias at once: “We have the opportunity to work with our partners over the next three years. We were originally scheduled to be in SoFi Stadium in 2021, but once the pandemic hit, we spoke with all of our host cities to determine our best path and best strategies. That’s why we announced all three dates and locations. Especially right now, it’s so important to have something to look forward to. We want to provide some hope and excitement, and given the circumstances, allow people time to plan.”

On Sasha Banks in the Wrestlemania announcement video: “Sasha is a star, and she was a perfect choice to make that announcement. That launched the rebranding of the women’s division on the biggest stage possible. Sasha, Becky and Charlotte tore it down in Dallas, and I can’t wait to see what they do at WrestleMania in 2022.”