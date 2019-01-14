WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Praises Triple H and NXT UK Roster, Mark Henry Compliments Bayley Workout Clip, and WWE Now Preview for Tonight’s Raw

– WWE’s Stephanie McMahon posted a tweet earlier today praising her husband, Triple H, and the NXT UK roster for the launch of the UK Performance Center and the TakeOver: Blackpool event. You can check out 411’s full results and coverage from the event RIGHT HERE.

Stephanie McMahon stated: “I am so proud of @TripleH & the entire @NXTUK team & division. From launching the UK PC to the first ever #NXTUKTakeover: Blackpool. @WWE is dedicated to finding the most elite global athletes and delivering an experience that is worthy of the passion of the @WWEUniverse”

I am so proud of @TripleH & the entire @NXTUK team & division. From launching the UK PC to the first ever #NXTUKTakeover: Blackpool. @WWE is dedicated to finding the most elite global athletes and delivering an experience that is worthy of the passion of the @WWEUniverse https://t.co/3LGu5SsuSE — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) January 14, 2019

– WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry was complimentary of a workout clip Bayley shared of her lifting weights in the gym. You can check out her workout clip and Mark Henry’s response below.

– WWE released the WWE Now ‘5 Things You Need to Know Before Raw’ preview. You can check out that video in the player below.