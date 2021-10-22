Stephanie McMahon Praises Women Who Worked WWE Crown Jewel

Stephanie McMahon was proud to see how women were represented at WWE Crown Jewel, and she took to social media to praise the roster. Thursday’s show saw two women’s matches as Zelina Vega defeated Doudrop to become the first Queen’s Crown champion and Becky Lynch defeated Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair to retain the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

Posting to Twitter to comment on the show, McMahon wrote:

“Every time the women of @WWE compete on a global stage, they never disappoint and tonight’s matches at #WWECrownJewel were no exception. I am so proud of the example these women are setting for the millions of kids looking up to them across the globe!”