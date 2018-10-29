Quantcast

 

WWE News: Stephanie McMahon & More React to WWE Evolution, Details on Tonight’s Smackdown Live Event, WWE Evolution highlight Videos

October 29, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Ronda Rousey Evolution

– Stephanie McMahon, Tegan Nox, Zelina Vega, and Maria Kanellis posted on social media following last night’s WWE Evolution PPV…

– WWE runs a Smackdown live vent tonight in Macon, GA with WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura on top, plus WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair, WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Bar vs. The New Day vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton and Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville vs. Naomi & Asuka advertised.

– Here are highlights from last night’s WWE Evolution PPV…













