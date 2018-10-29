wrestling / News
WWE News: Stephanie McMahon & More React to WWE Evolution, Details on Tonight’s Smackdown Live Event, WWE Evolution highlight Videos
– Stephanie McMahon, Tegan Nox, Zelina Vega, and Maria Kanellis posted on social media following last night’s WWE Evolution PPV…
Thank you @WWEUniverse, especially the HOT, sold out crowd at @NYCBLive, all the people in the office and the crew behind the scenes, and of course, the @WWE Superstars who TORE THE HOUSE DOWN last night! You are the change we want to see in the world! #WWEEvolution
October 29, 2018
They say never meet your heroes but tonight I got the honor of meeting and having an in-depth conversation with mine😱 Seeing her reaction and how humble she was to me telling her how much she means to me and how if it wasn’t for her then I wouldn’t be where/who I am, was just insane!💛 There were many tears (mostly on my behalf) but it’s a moment that I’ll keep so closely forever! Molly Holly is truly the kindest and sweetest person I’ve ever met! Thank you so much #MollyHolly , it was truly an honor to meet you!💛
– WWE runs a Smackdown live vent tonight in Macon, GA with WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura on top, plus WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair, WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Bar vs. The New Day vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton and Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville vs. Naomi & Asuka advertised.
– Here are highlights from last night’s WWE Evolution PPV…