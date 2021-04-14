wrestling / News
Stephanie McMahon Receives Her Second COVID-19 Vaccination Dose (Video)
– WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon shared a video today via Twitter showing she received her second COVID-19 vaccination dose, making her fully vaccinated for COVID-19 now. You can see the clip she shared below.
McMahon wrote in the caption of her tweet, “Officially fully #vaccinated (peace sign) and one step closer to getting back to all the things I’ve missed the past 12+ months! #COVID19″
Officially fully #vaccinated and one step closer to getting back to all of the things I’ve missed these past 12+ months! #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/OUEXs8cXAS
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) April 14, 2021
