Stephanie McMahon Receives Titan Award at WORLDZ Conference
– WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon recently attended the 2019 WORLDZ conference in Long Beach, California this week. The conference is a marketing summit and community to bring together top global brands, startups and creators. During the event, McMahon received a Titan Award. She also moderated a panel that also featured Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. You can read her comments on the event below.
Stephanie McMahon wrote, “I had the privilege of moderating a panel with @BeckyLynchWWE and @MsCharlotteWWE at WORLDZ – two women paving the way for younger generations to realize their full potential. Thank you for your honesty and for being such forces of nature! #Worldz2019”
I had the privilege of moderating a panel with @BeckyLynchWWE and @MsCharlotteWWE at WORLDZ – two women paving the way for younger generations to realize their full potential. Thank you for your honesty and for being such forces of nature! #Worldz2019 pic.twitter.com/u7qE19x5av
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) September 12, 2019
Congratulations to @WWE Chief Brand Officer @StephMcMahon on receiving a Titan Award at #Worldz2019 @worldztribe pic.twitter.com/2XJqQUjcMZ
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) September 11, 2019
