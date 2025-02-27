– Last month, WWE and ESPN announced an upcoming ESPN original series, Stephanie’s Places, where former WWE President and Women’s Champion Stephanie McMahon travels the world and chats with WWE’s biggest Superstars. Now, it looks like WWE is looking to revive its official podcasts with Stephanie McMahon at the forefront, per a new report from WrestleVotes.

According to the report, WWE is going to launch an official podcast series hosted by the daughter of Vince McMahon. WrestleVotes writes, “A very interesting name is set to debut an official WWE podcast soon—Stephanie McMahon will be launching her own podcast series, expected this spring. Given her life and experiences in wrestling, this series should be as compelling as they come.”

WWE previously launched its own dedicated podcast network in late 2019, which included shows such as After the Bell with Corey Graves and The New Day: Feel the Power. Alexa Bliss also had her own podcast, Uncool with Alexa Bliss. However, the podcast series eventually fizzled out, with the shows all coming to an end in late 2023. The weekly digital series The Bump also came to an end in 2024.

Stephanie McMahon was named the new Co-CEO of WWE in July 2022 after her father Vince McMahon initially resigned from his post in the company following the emergence of sexual misconduct and trafficking allegations against him. She later resigned from her position in January 2023 after McMahon returned to the company. After stepping away from a while, she’s recently made more appearances on WWE programming as of late, along with the news of her upcoming new TV project.

WWE has not yet announced or confirmed the new podcast series. Stephanie’s Places debuts on ESPN+ later this March.