Stephanie McMahon Reveals the Origin of Her Iconic Slap

– During a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, former WWE executive Stephanie McMahon spoke about the origin of her iconic slap when she turned heel in WWE. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Stephanie McMahon on her iconic slap: “The slap was when I became a character and when I became a heel. I don’t remember what my first slap was, but I remember the advice that I was told. All the boys were like, ‘You’ve gotta lay it in, Steph. You’ve got to lay it in and it’s got to look good. Make sure you don’t pop anybody’s eardrum. You’ve got to hit them in a particular spot, but hit them hard.’”

On Chris Jericho wincing from her slap: “That’s how the slap kind of started. [Mick] Foley, [Chris] Jericho, I got. One time, DX was holding Jericho, I forget the storyline, but I was going over to slap Chris, and he like winced and all the guys thought it was so funny. They made me wait and let him wince. Then they had me slap him.”

McMahon’s new WWE and ESPN original series, Stephanie’s Places, debuts on ESPN+ in March. As noted, McMahon kicked off the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 last Saturday, welcoming fans to the event.