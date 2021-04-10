Stephanie McMahon Reveals WWE Nearly Sold Company’s Streaming Rights for 10 Years in 2014

– While speaking to The Bill Simmons Podcast, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon revealed that there was actually a linear deal for WWE’s streaming rights in place in 2014. Instead, WWE opted to start their own subscription service with the WWE Network at the time.

According to Stephanie McMahon, the deal that was in place in 2014 would’ve locked up WWE’s rights for too long at 10 years. The recent deal WWE signed with Peacock to bring the WWE Network to the streaming service this year is for five years and is valued at $1 billion. McMahon stated the following (via Fightful):