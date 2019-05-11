wrestling / News
WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Delivers Commencement Speech for RMU, Jack Gallagher vs. Buddy Murphy on UpUpDownDown
– Stephanie McMahon appeared as the commencement speaker for the graduating class of 2019 for Robert Morris University. You can check out the tweet and photos she shared on the event below.
She is also an RMU graduate. Stephanie McMahon wrote, “Congratulations to @RMU’s 2019 graduating class! It was truly an honor to be your commencement speaker today. Now it’s time to celebrate!!! #RMUgrad”
Congratulations to @RMU’s 2019 graduating class! It was truly an honor to be your commencement speaker today. Now it’s time to celebrate!!! #RMUgrad pic.twitter.com/T2lqyuUGgz
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) May 11, 2019
– UpUpDownDown channel released a new video featuring Jack Gallagher vs. Buddy Murphy. You can check out that new video below.
