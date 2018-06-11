Quantcast

 

WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Congratulates Ronda Rousey on UFC Hall of Fame Induction, Photo Shoot Preview

June 11, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Stephanie McMahon

– Stephanie McMahon posted to Twitter to offer congratulations to Ronda Rousey on her UFC Hall of Fame induction. You can see her post below. Rousey will be inducted into the Hall during International Fight Week in Las Vegas on July 5th.

– Here is a preview of tonight’s episode of WWE Photo Shoot, which airs on the WWE Network after Raw:

