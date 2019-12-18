wrestling / News
Stephanie McMahon Says That Ronda Rousey Will Return to WWE, Isn’t Sure ‘Where and When’
– Stephanie McMahon recently spoke to Ben Wignall of GiveMeSport and spoke about Ronda Rousey possibly returning to WWE down the line (via Gary Cassidy). McMahon stated on Rousey, “Ronda will definitely be back, that is the plan – but, as of now, I’m not sure where and when.”
Rousey last appeared for WWE at WrestleMania 35. She took part in a Triple Threat match in the main event against Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. Becky Lynch pinned Rousey to capture the Raw and Smackdown women’s titles at the event. Since WrestleMania, Rousey has taken a hiatus from the ring.
