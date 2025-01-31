wrestling / News
Stephanie McMahon Excited For WWE Royal Rumble, Promises ‘Lots of Surprises’
January 31, 2025 | Posted by
In an interview with the Pat McAfee Show, Stephanie McMahon promised ‘lots of surprises’ for tomorrow night’s WWE Royal Rumble event, noting that not even she knows them all. The event happens at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Stephanie McMahon said: “John Cena competing in his last Royal Rumble ever is going to be really meaningful. I’m lookig forward to Charlotte Flair’s return to the ring, it’s been way too long. Lots of surprises that I don’t even know about, and if I did, I wouldn’t be allowed to say. I don’t know, truthfully. I know some things, but not all things.”
