Stephanie McMahon Says Docuseries Will Show New Details About Vince McMahon’s Life

Stephanie McMahon has given an update on the Netflix docuseries about Vince McMahon, noting that it will feature some new details about her father’s life. Stephanie spoke with Adam’s Apple and was asked about the four-part docuseries, which is set to release on Netflix this year.

When asked about what to expect, Stephanie said, “Oh my goodness. I know that there has been so many hours of interviews recorded. And uh, I’m equal parts, you know, totally freaked out and excited all at the same time. So we’ll see.”

Stephanie also noted that the docuseries will offer things people don’t know about the WWE Chairman’s history, saying, “Oh, you’re going to learn things you’ve never learned about Vince McMahon. I mean, this is his story. It’s his life, and it’s a little-known story, you know? My dad grew up in a trailer park in North Carolina. Not a lot of people know that.”

