WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Says Nia Jax is a Special Talent, Drake Maverick Explains Why Cedric Alexander Has to Wait For a Title Shot

– Stephanie McMahon recently spoke with Al Jazeera, and shared some words of praise for WWE’s Nia Jax, who she calls a special talent…

“Nia Jax is a special talent and an even more special person. She is a game-changer, breaking conventions and rejecting stereotypes, regardless of age, gender, ethnicity or body type, that have typically applied to women in the public eye. She takes on this role with pride and determination, and her achievements are recognized by every little girl watching a show live or at home who is inspired to say: I want to do that, I want to be like Nia Jax. That’s what the Women’s Evolution is about, changing attitudes in a positive way about women in WWE, and in the world outside WWE.”

– It was revealed on last night’s WWE 205 Live by General Manager Drake Maverick that he doesn’t feel like Cedric Alexander is ready for his title rematch as he’s lost three straight matches. Mustafa Ali won a #1 contender’s match on last night’s show, while Buddy Murphy fasces NXT UK star Mark Andrews next week.