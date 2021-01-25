Stephanie McMahon Says Ronda Rousey is Welcome To Come Home To WWE

In an interview with TMZ, Stephanie McMahon said that former RAW Women’s champion Ronda Rousey is free to return to the WWE whenever she wants.

She said: ““Ronda’s been very public that she’d like to start her own family. Once she does that, our doors are absolutely open, our arms are open, we are very hopeful that Ronda will come back home to WWE.”

She was also asked about the possibility of The Rock vs. Roman Reigns, only saying that it’s possible but not committing one way or another on if it will actually happen.