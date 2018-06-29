Stephanie McMahon Says Second Season of Mixed Match Challenge is Possible

– Stephanie McMahon spoke with The Drum for a new interview disucssing WWE’s deals with distribution platforms and more. Highlights are below:

On the possibility of flagship WWE shows ending up on Amazon or Facebook some day: “I don’t think we’re there yet…Linear is still incredible important and reaches a huge audience and delivers, but absolutely, I see content moving everywhere – that’s why WWE is everywhere, because we want to be ready when that time is right.”

On a possible second season of Mixed Match Challenge: “It had over 100 million views and it was considered a success by Facebook, we’re now in conversations to see where we go from here, but we’re nimble and flexible.”