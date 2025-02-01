– During a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, former WWE executive Stephanie McMahon spoke about her husband, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, and the work he’s doing right now as WWE’s Chief Creative Officer. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Stephanie McMahon on her husband Triple H: “He’s busier now than ever, but he’s happier than ever. He’s working so hard, but it’s something he talked about at the Town Hall to all of the WWE employees. He talked about the fun and how everybody is having, as hard as they work, they are having that much fun, and how important that is.”

On how much fun Triple H is having now: “You can put in all the hours and you can grind away, but if you’re having fun, that is where the money is. If our talent are having fun, then the audience is having fun. You feel it,”

McMahon’s new WWE and ESPN original series, Stephanie’s Places, debuts on ESPN+ in March. As noted, McMahon was also in attendance last night on WWE SmackDown, appearing in the crowd at ringside during the live USA Network broadcast.