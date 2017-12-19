Stephanie McMahon Says Woman’s Royal Rumble Is Long Overdue, Talks Women Headlining WrestleMania

– Stephanie McMahon spoke with ESPN for a new interview discussing her announcement about women’s Royal Rumble match and more. Highlights are below:

On the Women’s Royal Rumble: “I think that it’s long overdue. There’s been an incredible movement that’s been happening in our business that started nearly three years ago. They’ve been regularly headlining television and pay-per-view events, including their first-ever Hell in a Cell match and first-ever women’s Money in the Bank match. Now, for the first time ever, we’re going to have a women’s Royal Rumble match. Every time our women have had the chance to perform and headline, they have over-delivered, and I have absolutely every confidence that they will do the same thing at the Royal Rumble on Jan. 28. I think that it will be incredibly memorable, I think that they will over-deliver, and I think that fans will get more than their money’s worth.”

On NXT and fan demand helping shape the WWE women’s division: “What really gave [the women’s division] its rise is the fact that the women in NXT were being recruited and trained exactly the same way as the men were. They were being given the same opportunities in the show, the same match times, the same storyline and character development. We now have more lines of merchandise for women, and nearly 40 percent of our audience watching is women, which does surprise some people. But we do have a very strong female demographic. And there are families watching, because that’s what WWE is — multi-generational, family-friendly, and we appeal to all different demos. That’s what’s so important — everyone in our audience has been demanding that this opportunity be given to our women. Everyone wants them to do well, and this opportunity at the Royal Rumble is one of the key milestones in the women’s evolution.”

On a women’s main event at Wrestlemania: “We have a long way to go, but we are certainly getting there, step by step. I think that once we have a women’s match as the main event of WrestleMania, we will know that we’ve made it. And we’re going to keep fighting, piece by piece, bit by bit, until we get there.”