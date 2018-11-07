Stephanie McMahon Says WWE Can Be Bigger Than Disney Down the Road

– Stephanie McMahon spoke during a web summer in Lisbon, Portugal and had some high hopes for WWE’s future. When asked about the company’s long-term future, McMahon said that she saw the company as having the potential to equal or surpass even Disney.

“10-20-30 years from now, there’s no reason we can’t be as big [as] or bigger than Disney,” McMahon said. “Now that’s a tall order, especially given recent transactions. However, there’s no reason why we can’t get there. You have to dream big, have big, bold goals, and go after them.”

WWE’s current market cap is $5.8 billion according to USA Today, compared to Disney’s $172.7 billion.