Stephanie McMahon Says WWE Does Not Have Enough Female Writers

In an interview with The National, Stephanie McMahon spoke about the evolution of women’s wrestling in WWE but admitted that the company needs more female writers. Here are highlights:

On female writers: “We do not have enough. We do not have enough female writers in the writers’ room, we are actively working on that. There is a dedicated focus to how we tell our women’s storylines in the show, but we can always be better.”

On how women’s wrestling has grown: “I’ve grown up in WWE so I have a bit of a different story than your typical executive, but I have seen our female fan base grow to now nearly 40 per cent. I have seen little girls in our audiences wearing all the merchandise of our female superstars – and little boys, too, by the way. I’ve definitely seen a huge growth in our business. Throughout the years, we’ve seen women’s wrestling ebb and flow,” McMahon explained. “In the Attitude Era, it was thought that our women were ‘nice to have’ not a ‘need to have’. They weren’t featured as main events, they were in various other roles.”

On what Triple H is doing to help women’s wrestling: “He started recruiting elite female athletes, as well as men, and he started training the women the same as the men, giving them the same amount of match time on television at our live events. These women, when given the opportunity, absolutely started to steal the show every time, [to the point] our fans started chanting ‘this is wrestling’ and ‘women’s wrestling’.”