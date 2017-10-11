Stephanie McMahon Says WWE Fans Help Determine the Company’s Creative Direction

Stephanie McMahon discussed fans’ impact on WWE’s creative process at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit on Wednesday. Fortune posted an article talking about McMahon’s speech at the summit, where she said WWE empowers fans by making changes to storylines based on what viewers respond to.

“We’re taking feedback in real time.” She added that in NXT, “our audience is actually determining who makes it to the next level—and they know it,” adds McMahon.

She continued, “Our audience tells us what they love, what they don’t like, and—worst—what they don’t care about.”

