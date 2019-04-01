WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Segment to Open Raw, New ‘We Are WWE’ Video, Miz Doing Q&A Tomorrow

– Stephanie McMahon’s big announcement for the WrestleMania 35 main event will open tonight’s Raw. WWE announced the news late Monday. The preview notes:

“Stephanie McMahon will kick off the final Raw before WrestleMania 35 with an announcement pertaining to WrestleMania’s first-ever women’s main event, featuring Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey defending her title against new SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch in a Triple Threat Match.

The historic match has undergone incredible shifts in recent weeks, with Mr. McMahon inserting The Queen as his hand-picked challenger to The Rowdy One’s throne, The Man having to fight tooth-and-nail to cling to the opportunity she earned in the 2019 Women’s Royal Rumble Match and, this past Tuesday night, Flair capturing the SmackDown Women’s Title.

What news will Stephanie deliver, and how might it further alter the landscape of one of the most anticipated main events in WrestleMania history? Find out live tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network.”

– WWE has posted a new video package titled “We Are WWE” which looks at WWE’s talent from an inspirational viewpoint. You can see the video below:

– The Miz announced on Monday that he will do a Q&A for WrestleMania 35 tomorrow on Twitter at 3 PM ET, sponsored by Snickers. You can ask questions with the hashtag #HungryForMania: