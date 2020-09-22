wrestling / News
Stephanie McMahon Sells Over $2.2 Million In WWE Stock
September 22, 2020 | Posted by
Stephanie McMahon has sold off some shares of her WWE stock to the tune of over $2.2 million in value. WWE announced in an SEC filing dated Monday that McMahon sold 57,573 shares of Class A common stock at an average price of $39.18, for $2,255,710.14. The actual share prices ranged from $39.00 even to $39.46.
McMahon still has 76,324 shares of class A common stock in the company. She previously sold off 11,167 shares in July that were the maturation of stocks she get from their employment with WWE.
