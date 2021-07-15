Stephanie McMahon Sends Out Email Ahead Of Live Audience Return

It was noted earlier today that Vince McMahon welcomed WWE fans back to their live events, which begin with tomorrow’s episode of Smackdown. Stephanie McMahon has now sent out an email that expresses the same sentiment.

She wrote: “Good morning,

For over a year and a half, WWE has been missing the lifeblood of our shows, our fans. No matter how hard we tried, never going off the air and continuing to produce our live content; investing in new technologies and bringing nearly one million people around the world into our shows virtually, it just wasn’t the same. We were missing our soundtrack, missing the shared experience, missing the visceral and emotional reaction that makes every bump and bruise worth it.

That all changes tomorrow night. Please watch this tribute video as shared by our Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon on Twitter this morning, and join us in opening our doors and our arms to welcome our fans back home, where we all belong.

Thank you to our friends, partners, employees, Superstars, and of course, our fans, for hanging in there all this time. The wait is officially over.

See you tomorrow!

-Steph