Stephanie McMahon Set For Tonight’s WWE Backstage
February 11, 2020 | Posted by
Tonight’s episode of WWE Backstage will feature an appearance from Stephanie McMahon. WWE on FOX announced on Twitter on Tuesday that McMahon will have a sit-down one-on-one interview with Renee Young on the show.
WWE Backstage airs tonight at 11 PM ET/PT on FOX Sports 1.
Tonight, @StephMcMahon makes her #WWEBackstage debut when she sits down with @ReneeYoungWWE for a one-on-one interview. pic.twitter.com/oULEKVO5Ar
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 11, 2020
