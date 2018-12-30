WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Shares Her Highlights of 2018, The Rock Releases Titans Games Preview

– Stephanie McMahon has posted some of her highlights of 2018 to Twitter, including her WrestleMania match and more. You can see her posts below:

I can’t believe 2018 is almost over! I’m going to countdown to 2019 with some of my favorite memories of the year starting with the @HBO Andre the Giant documentary premiere last April. #2018Highlights pic.twitter.com/9kQoDuF6P7 — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) December 26, 2018

#2018Highlight teaming with my husband @TripleH against @RondaRousey and @RealKurtAngle at #WrestleMania – it was a privilege to be a part of and a moment I will never forget. pic.twitter.com/jJN87XyhLp — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) December 27, 2018

#2018Highlight getting Attila! She’s 10 months old now and weighs 137 lbs already! #ILoveMyMastiffs!!! pic.twitter.com/mrPpESxe0w — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) December 28, 2018

#2018Highlight representing @WWE at our first-ever #FYC event. The road to the #Emmys will be a long one, but @WWE deserves to be recognized! The first and second longest running weekly episodic programs in the U.S.! pic.twitter.com/nqE6srcUcw — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) December 29, 2018

– The Rock released the first episode of his new YouTube series “Whatever It Takes,” which goes behind the scenes of his NBC series The Titan Games. Titan Games premieres on January 3rd: