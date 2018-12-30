Quantcast

 

WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Shares Her Highlights of 2018, The Rock Releases Titans Games Preview

December 30, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Stephanie McMahon has posted some of her highlights of 2018 to Twitter, including her WrestleMania match and more. You can see her posts below:

– The Rock released the first episode of his new YouTube series “Whatever It Takes,” which goes behind the scenes of his NBC series The Titan Games. Titan Games premieres on January 3rd:

