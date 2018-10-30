Stephanie McMahon Shares Her Hopes For More Women’s Programming on The WWE Network

Stephanie McMahon recently spoke with Newsweek, and shared her hopes for the future of women’s programming within WWE and the Crown Jewel controversy…

On The Future of WWE Women’s Programming: “There’s so much we can do with the women in the WWE. We need to continue to grow our roster, continue to reach out to all these women who are unsung heroes all over the world. Many were able to perform in the Mae Young Classic and to show all of us what they got and they absolutely steal the show every time,” McMahon said. “We can do anything we want to do. I hope for Evolution 2, Mae Young Classic 3, women’s programming on the network, main eventing WrestleMania, and true gender parity and equality in our roster.”

On WWE Crown Jewel: “Moving forward with Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia was an incredibly tough decision, given that heinous act. But, at the end of the day, it is a business decision and, like a lot of other American companies, we decided that we’re going to move forward with the event and deliver Crown Jewel for all of our fans in Saudi Arabia and around the world.”