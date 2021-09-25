Stephanie McMahon Shares Post-Birthday Message on Triple H & Their Children

– Yesterday was the 45th birthday of WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon. Earlier today, she shared a birthday message on Twitter, thanking all those who wished her a happy birthday. She also said the greatest gift are the health and happiness of her husband, WWE executive Triple H, and their children.

Stephanie McMahon wrote, “Thank you for all the #HappyBirthday messages! My greatest gifts on my bday (and everyday), are the health and happiness of @TripleH and our children; now more than ever #Grateful for all the Love in my life!”

As previously reported, Triple H is currently recovering after suffering a cardiac issue earlier this month and having to undergo a heart procedure following a “cardiac event.” Triple H shared a message earlier this week that he’s doing well.