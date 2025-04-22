– In the debut episode of What’s Your Story, former WWE President Stephanie McMahon sharing a story about how an old lady once caught her father, former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon saying the lord’s name in vain in public. Stephanie then revealed her father’s angry response. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Stephanie McMahon on an old lady catching Vince McMahon saying “Jesus Christ”: “One time, we were walking and we were in West Port by this outdoor place near Starbucks. We’re talking about something as this lady is walking by and she is dressed very nicely and had this hat on and everything. He’s saying something like, “Jesus Christ,’ or something like that.”

On how Vince McMahon responded: “All of a sudden, this woman jumps in-between us, puts her finger out, and says to my father, ‘Don’t you take the Lord’s name in vain.’ I’m like, ‘Oh shit.’ He goes, ‘Lady, why don’t you take your God and stick him straight up your ass.’ This woman, the look on her face was priceless.”

Vince McMahon resigned from his post as Executive Chairman of the Board of WWE parent company TKO in January 2024 following allegations of sexual misconduct by former WWE employee Janel Grant. Grant’s civil lawsuit against McMahon, WWE, and former WWE executive John Laurinaitis is currently still ongoing.

UFC President Dana White was Stephanie McMahon’s guest for the debut episode of her podcast. The full episode is available below: