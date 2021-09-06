wrestling / News

WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Shows Support For Paulie’s Push, RKBro’s Title Victory Chronicled

September 6, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Stephanie McMahon Draft

– Stephanie McMahon took to social media to promote the 9/11 tribute effort known as Paulie’s Push on Monday. McMahon posted to Twitter to promote the effort by former flight attendant Paul “Paulie” Veneto, who is pushing an Airline Beverage Cart from Boston Logan Airport to Ground Zero in New York City in honor of those flight attendants and crew members killed in the September 11th attacks.

McMahon posted:

– WWE has posted a new video looking at RKBro’s journey to the Raw Tag Team Championships that culminated at SummerSlam:

