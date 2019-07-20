wrestling / News

WWE News: Stephanie McMahon at Sports Humanitarian Awards, Paige on Being at Special Olympics, Stars Try Chinese Cooking

July 20, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Stephanie McMahon

– Stephanie McMahon was in attendance at the ESPN Sports Humanitarian awards and presented an award to the NHL Commissioner. WWE mentioned the story on their Twitter account:

– Paige took to social media to comment on her appearance at the Live Special Olympics event on Friday:

– The NXT Twitter account shared the following tweet with a gallery of pics from WWE and NXT stars in Shanghai, China where the latest tryouts are being held:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Paige, Stephanie McMahon, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading