WWE News: Stephanie McMahon at Sports Humanitarian Awards, Paige on Being at Special Olympics, Stars Try Chinese Cooking

– Stephanie McMahon was in attendance at the ESPN Sports Humanitarian awards and presented an award to the NHL Commissioner. WWE mentioned the story on their Twitter account:

.@StephMcMahon presented the The League Humanitarian Leadership Award to @NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman at the 2019 @espn Sports Humanitarian Awards.https://t.co/KpryfLwifs — WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2019

– Paige took to social media to comment on her appearance at the Live Special Olympics event on Friday:

Princess Reese 💫 had an amazing time with everyone at @SpecialOlympics today. Incredible to be surrounded by such positive, happy people! Thanks for having us ❤️ @WWE pic.twitter.com/ZZWCtFQqtd — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) July 20, 2019

– The NXT Twitter account shared the following tweet with a gallery of pics from WWE and NXT stars in Shanghai, China where the latest tryouts are being held: