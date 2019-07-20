wrestling / News
WWE News: Stephanie McMahon at Sports Humanitarian Awards, Paige on Being at Special Olympics, Stars Try Chinese Cooking
– Stephanie McMahon was in attendance at the ESPN Sports Humanitarian awards and presented an award to the NHL Commissioner. WWE mentioned the story on their Twitter account:
.@StephMcMahon presented the The League Humanitarian Leadership Award to @NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman at the 2019 @espn Sports Humanitarian Awards.https://t.co/KpryfLwifs
— WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2019
– Paige took to social media to comment on her appearance at the Live Special Olympics event on Friday:
Princess Reese 💫 had an amazing time with everyone at @SpecialOlympics today. Incredible to be surrounded by such positive, happy people! Thanks for having us ❤️ @WWE pic.twitter.com/ZZWCtFQqtd
— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) July 20, 2019
– The NXT Twitter account shared the following tweet with a gallery of pics from WWE and NXT stars in Shanghai, China where the latest tryouts are being held:
While in Shanghai to lend a hand with WWE's recent talent tryout, NXT Superstars @XiaWWE, @Bigboawwe, and @Rocky880217 drop by CHAR Bar & Grill for a cooking lesson!https://t.co/YRXpa6ctCj
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 19, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Enzo Amore Teases Wrestling Appearance, Says He and Kurt Angle Have a Lot in Common
- Chris Jericho Recalls His WWE Feud With Jon Moxley Being Upstaged By a Potted Plant, Ambrose Destroying His Jacket
- Tyrus’ Lewd Text Messages to Fox Nation Co-Host Revealed
- October 2 Is Most Likely Start Date For AEW’s Weekly TNT Series, Two Days Before Smackdown Debut On FOX