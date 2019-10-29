wrestling / News

WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Thanks Fans For YouTube Milestone, Promo For This Week’s Smackdown

October 28, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Stephanie McMahon WWE Raw

– Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter to thank fans for helping WWE get to 50 million YouTube subscribers. McMahon retweeted the thank you video posted over the weekend, adding her own gratitude:

– WWE posted a new promo for Friday’s episode of Smackdown, looking at the announced Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin match:

