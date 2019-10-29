wrestling / News
WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Thanks Fans For YouTube Milestone, Promo For This Week’s Smackdown
October 28, 2019
– Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter to thank fans for helping WWE get to 50 million YouTube subscribers. McMahon retweeted the thank you video posted over the weekend, adding her own gratitude:
The @WWE YouTube page has officially reached 50 million subscribers! A huge THANK YOU to the @WWEUniverse for continuing to ‘like’ and subscribe, we wouldn’t be here without you! https://t.co/zSaTSHA6PB
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) October 28, 2019
– WWE posted a new promo for Friday’s episode of Smackdown, looking at the announced Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin match:
