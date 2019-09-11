wrestling / News
WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Thanks Madison Square Garden, WWE Stars Comment On Wrestling At MSG, Akira Tozawa Wants To Fight KUSHIDA
– In a post on Twitter, Stephanie McMahon thanked Madison Square Garden and Joel Fisher for donating money to the Connor’s Cure charity.
Thank you @TheGarden and @JoelFisherMSG for the generations of partnership and for the incredibly generous donation to @ConnorsCure! It feels so good to be back home for #RAW and #Smackdown! pic.twitter.com/5MdmZqnyM7
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) September 10, 2019
– Heavy Machinery and Natalya both commented on wrestling in Madison Square Garden after both RAW and Smackdown were taped there this week.
@otiswwe we did it big in the garden my Brother! We do it big every single time. What a time to be #BlueCollarSolid pic.twitter.com/NBI5zchJ0L
— TUCKy (@tuckerwwe) September 11, 2019
No one is gonna fight for you, the way you can fight for yourself. Let no one stop you— @TheGarden 👊 pic.twitter.com/W8e1ZvDAzG
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) September 11, 2019
– Akira Tozawa wrote on Twitter that he wants a one on one match with KUSHIDA. KUSHIDA debuted on 205 Live last night, teaming with Jack Gallagher against The Brian Kendrick and Tozawa. He picked up the win by making Kendrick tap out to the Hoverboard Lock.
Let me fight KUSHIDA.
ONE-ON-ONE.#205Live
— Akira Tozawa (@TozawaAkira) September 11, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Mojo Rawley Says a Lot of NXT Stars Don’t Consider Raw or Smackdown a Vertical Move
- Triple H Says NXT Opened the Door for AEW to Be an Alternative, Shawn Michaels on Improvements for NXT on USA Network
- Torrie Wilson On Her Famous Bikini Contest With Sable, Her Dad Asking Vince McMahon For a Ride in His Limo
- Bruce Prichard Recalls Steve Austin Trying to Get Back in the Ring After 1997 Neck Injury