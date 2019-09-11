wrestling / News

WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Thanks Madison Square Garden, WWE Stars Comment On Wrestling At MSG, Akira Tozawa Wants To Fight KUSHIDA

September 11, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Stephanie McMahon WWE Raw 103017

– In a post on Twitter, Stephanie McMahon thanked Madison Square Garden and Joel Fisher for donating money to the Connor’s Cure charity.

– Heavy Machinery and Natalya both commented on wrestling in Madison Square Garden after both RAW and Smackdown were taped there this week.

– Akira Tozawa wrote on Twitter that he wants a one on one match with KUSHIDA. KUSHIDA debuted on 205 Live last night, teaming with Jack Gallagher against The Brian Kendrick and Tozawa. He picked up the win by making Kendrick tap out to the Hoverboard Lock.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Akira Tozawa, Stephanie McMahon, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading