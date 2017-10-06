Stephanie McMahon Thinks Conor McGregor Would Be a Perfect Fit in WWE

– Stephanie McMahon was asked if she thought Conor McGregor would make a good fit for WWE while speaking at the Leaders in Sports convention at Stamford Bridge in London. McMahon answered in the affirmative, to few people’s surprise.

“I think Conor would be a perfect fit with WWE,” McMahon said. “He certainly has the personality and the athletic ability, the appeal. He speaks his mind, he’s very genuine and authentic and he has a hell of a Vince McMahon swagger.”

McGregor possibly doing work with WWE has been a hot topic over the past year, particularly in the time leading up to and after his fight with Floyd Mayweather. Chris Jericho said in an interview last month that McGregor in WWE was a “no-brainer,” although he said later that he doesn’t see it happening in the next two years.