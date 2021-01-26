Stephanie McMahon Thinks Sasha Banks Working on The Mandalorian Gave Her More Confidence

– During a recent interview with The Wrap’s Tony Maglio, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon heaped more praise on WWE Superstar and SmackDown women’s champion Sasha Banks and how the experience on working on the hit Disney+ Star Wars series, The Mandalorian, gave her even more confidence. Below are some highlights:

McMahon on the stardom of Sasha Banks after appearing on The Mandalorian: “Sasha’s star only continues to rise. I think that experience for her gave her a different set of confidence that maybe she didn’t have before.”

McMahon on Banks being a top star for WWE: “Sasha is one of our biggest stars with some of the best charisma and potential. And on top of her athleticism and her storytelling abilities, she just shines. When she walks out, you pay attention. I love her attitude and just everything about her. So I think Sasha is really just getting started.”

On WWE running at Raymond James stadium after the Super Bowl this year: “It certainly does, I think, this year, work to our favor to be the event after the Super Bowl in the same stadium, especially given all of the key learnings that the Super Bowl will have. And hopefully we’ll be able to glean some insights from them in terms of what works, what doesn’t work, what we need to do to really ensure the best experience possible.”