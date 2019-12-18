Stephanie McMahon Would be Interested to See Both CM Punk and AJ Lee Return to the Ring in WWE

– Metro UK recently spoke to WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon during a media conference call. During the conference call, McMahon talked about former WWE Superstar and current WWE Backstage special correspondent CM Punk and his wife, former WWE Superstar AJ Lee, possibly returning to the ring in WWE. Below are some highlights.

Her thoughts on CM Punk or AJ Lee returning to WWE in the ring: “I personally enjoy watching both of them perform. I think Punk’s been pretty vocal that he’s not interested in an in-ring return right now, but for sure, that would be interesting. And I would love to see AJ Lee back in the women’s division.”

Her thoughts on AJ Lee: “I think AJ Lee was an incredibly compelling character. Some of our most interesting and intriguing storylines were with AJ, and I think she deserves as much credit as every other woman on our roster.”

Stephanie McMahon on WWE’s women’s division: “Nobody should be overlooked, and that’s not the goal to overlook anybody’s name. Every single person is a huge reason for why this happened. You know, I’m a big fan of AJ Lee’s, I really am. I think our women’s roster has never been deeper, especially when you factor in NXT in addition to RAW and SmackDown, and I think there’s always an opportunity to focus on the depth of that roster and to give everyone the chance that they deserve.”