Stephanie McMahon To Be Honored By March of Dimes

WWE has announced that Stephanie McMahon is set to be honored by the March of Dimes as part of an annual event on November 30. Here’s a press release:

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon will be honored with the Corporate Leadership at the March of Dimes Greater New York/New Jersey Market during its 38th Annual Sports Luncheon on Tuesday, November 30.

Longtime New York Rangers goaltending great Henrik Lundqvist, and 11-time Olympic medalist Allyson Felix, will be honored as the Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year, and Kevin Warren, Commissioner of the Big Ten Conference, will be honored with the Corporate Leadership and Sports Leadership Awards, respectively. The sold-out sponsor only event, which will be held at Cipriani 42nd St. after being held virtually for the first time in 2020, brings together leaders in the sports business community each year to help the March of Dimes achieve its goal of ending preventable premature births, maternal health risks and the equity gap that moms and babies experience.

Since 1984, the luncheon has raised nearly $18M to support March of Dimes. Past honorees include NFL legend Joe Namath, baseball icons Mickey Mantle and Cal Ripken, Jr., Olympic champions Simone Biles and Lindsay Vonn, NHL Hall of Famer Mark Messier, tennis luminaries Andre Agassi and Venus Williams, basketball greats Patrick Ewing and Lisa Leslie, the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team, and many leaders of the major sports leagues and media companies. In 2020, Two-Time Super Bowl MVP, Former New York Giants Quarterback and March of Dimes NY/NJ Board of Directors Member Eli Manning was honored with the March of Dimes Champion Award.

As Chief Brand Officer, Stephanie McMahon is responsible for ensuring WWE’s global brand strength and growth across all lines of business. Stephanie oversees WWE’s Brand, Marketing, Community Relations and Pop Culture strategies as well as WWE’s Global Sales and Partnerships Division. Among her many contributions, she has been the driving force behind WWE’s Women’s Evolution, which has given female performers an equal share of the spotlight both in and out of the ring. Prior to being named Chief Brand Officer in 2013, Stephanie was Executive Vice President, Creative and was the first woman to lead WWE’s Creative Writing, Digital Media, Talent Relations, Talent Brand Management and Live Events businesses. Over the years, she has been recognized by Forbes in the publication’s annual World’s Most Influential CMO list, and in 2020 she was named the world’s most influential female CMO and earned the #2 position overall. Additionally, Adweek has included Stephanie in their list of the Most Powerful Women in Sports for the past five years and previously chose her as a 2019 Brand Genius honoree.