WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Named Among Top Influential Twitter Marketers, Stock Down

– Stephanie McMahon has been named one of Twitter’s top 30 influential marketers. Agency Spotter named McMahon among a list that includes Facebook CMO Antonio Lucio, Endeavor’s Bozoma Saint John, Twitter’s Leslie Berland and more.

The list says of McMahon:

Stephanie has been at WWE for over 14 years, but she first became CBO in 2013. At WWE’s she is responsible for brand, community relations, and pop culture strategy. For the past few years, Adweek has included Stephanie in their list of the “Most Powerful Women in Sports.” In addition to this, she was selected as part of Sports Business Journal’s 2017 class of “Game Changers: Women in Sports Business.”

McMahon said of the announcement:

I am honored to be included on this list of amazing marketing minds! Thank you @agencyspotter! https://t.co/bIDcARgZj9 — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) July 30, 2019

– WWE’s stock closed at $73.15 on Tuesday, down $1.07 (1.44%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.09% on the day.