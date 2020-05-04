Stephanie McMahon Says She & Triple H Were ‘Goofy Around Each Other’ During ‘Awkward’ First Steps Of Their Relationship

In a clip from the latest episode of WWE Untold, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon talked about the awkward first steps of their relationship.

Stephanie on being “goofy” around each other: “We were goofy around each other, even just saying hello, we’d go to give each other a hug and it was super awkward, try to have a conversation, and you know, you walk away thinking, ‘God, I sounded so stupid, why did I say that?'”

On how she loves Triple H more every day: “Anytime I was next to him or I would just be around him, I would have this, my heart would race, and it still does. I’m actually more in love with him every single day, and we have three beautiful daughters and he’s an incredible father. He is my knight in shining armor, he is the man I dreamed of my entire life.”