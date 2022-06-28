wrestling / News

Stephanie McMahon, Triple H & More Pay Tribute to John Cena Before Raw

June 27, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
John Cena

John Cena is making his return on Raw tonight and Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, Randy Orton, and Steve Austin have paid tribute to him in new videos. You can see videos from the four that were posted to Twitter ahead of tonight’s episode below.

Cena is set to speak on tonight’s show, making his first appearance since last year’s “Summer of Cena.” You can follow our live coverage here.

