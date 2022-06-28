Stephanie McMahon, Triple H & More Pay Tribute to John Cena Before Raw

John Cena is making his return on Raw tonight and Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, Randy Orton, and Steve Austin have paid tribute to him in new videos. You can see videos from the four that were posted to Twitter ahead of tonight’s episode below.

Cena is set to speak on tonight’s show, making his first appearance since last year’s “Summer of Cena.” You can follow our live coverage here.

I guess you really were ‘The Prototype’! Congratulations @JohnCena and thank you for your 20 years with @WWE, we can’t wait to see what the next 20 years brings! #Hustle #Loyalty #Respect #CenaMonth pic.twitter.com/r8oc7OPWw0 — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) June 27, 2022