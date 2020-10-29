Stephanie McMahon and Triple H Praise NXT Talent After Halloween Havoc

Stephanie McMahon and Triple H took to social media to praise the NXT roster after Halloween Havoc. The couple posted to Twitter to praise the event and roster, as you can see below.

McMahon posted:

“#HalloweenHavoc was INCREDIBLE!!!!! Congratulations to EVERYONE involved!!!! I want to RT everything!!! #WWENXT #WeAreNXT! @GEICO @TripleH”

You can see all the posts by McMahon and The Game below:

The first spin of the wheel, a deflated pumpkin, and absolutely BRUTAL #DevilsPlayground match, and a NEW #NXTNATitle Champion… AND THIS IS ONLY THE FIRST MATCH! #HalloweenHavoc #WWENXT — Triple H (@TripleH) October 29, 2020

.@RheaRipley_WWE and @RaquelWWE show an entirely different side of the @WWENXT women’s division. That could be the most physical fight we’ve seen in any division on any brand… #WWENXT #HalloweenHavoc https://t.co/qNNfEXzbGd — Triple H (@TripleH) October 29, 2020