Stephanie McMahon and Triple H Praise NXT Talent After Halloween Havoc

October 29, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Stephanie McMahon Triple H WWE Emmy

Stephanie McMahon and Triple H took to social media to praise the NXT roster after Halloween Havoc. The couple posted to Twitter to praise the event and roster, as you can see below.

McMahon posted:

“#HalloweenHavoc was INCREDIBLE!!!!! Congratulations to EVERYONE involved!!!! I want to RT everything!!! #WWENXT #WeAreNXT! @GEICO @TripleH”

You can see all the posts by McMahon and The Game below:

