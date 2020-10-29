wrestling / News
Stephanie McMahon and Triple H Praise NXT Talent After Halloween Havoc
Stephanie McMahon and Triple H took to social media to praise the NXT roster after Halloween Havoc. The couple posted to Twitter to praise the event and roster, as you can see below.
McMahon posted:
“#HalloweenHavoc was INCREDIBLE!!!!! Congratulations to EVERYONE involved!!!! I want to RT everything!!! #WWENXT #WeAreNXT! @GEICO @TripleH”
You can see all the posts by McMahon and The Game below:
The first spin of the wheel, a deflated pumpkin, and absolutely BRUTAL #DevilsPlayground match, and a NEW #NXTNATitle Champion… AND THIS IS ONLY THE FIRST MATCH! #HalloweenHavoc #WWENXT
— Triple H (@TripleH) October 29, 2020
.@RheaRipley_WWE and @RaquelWWE show an entirely different side of the @WWENXT women’s division. That could be the most physical fight we’ve seen in any division on any brand… #WWENXT #HalloweenHavoc https://t.co/qNNfEXzbGd
— Triple H (@TripleH) October 29, 2020
Hard to say anything but … WOW. The #NXTWomensTitle match was just 🔥🔥🔥🔥!!!!!!!! #WWENXT #HalloweenHavoc https://t.co/zxqpSE2cdD
— Triple H (@TripleH) October 29, 2020
The incredible action of #HalloweenHavoc was aided by a BREAKOUT performance by our host, @ShotziWWE. A bright star with even bigger ⭐️ potential! #WeAreNXT @WWENXT pic.twitter.com/Jd3tJerBUE
— Triple H (@TripleH) October 29, 2020
