Stephanie McMahon Upsets People By Saying ‘Dismemberment Is A Bit Of A Corporate Liability’ On Raw

November 20, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
During her in ring segment with Braun Strowman on last night’s WWE Raw, Stephanie McMahon upset some by saying that ‘Dismemberment Is A Bit Of A Corporate Liability’ on Raw. This comes after WWE went to Saudi Arabia for their controversial Crown Jewel event and not even two months removed when Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was strangled and dismembered at a Turkish consulate in Istanbul.

Wrestlezone says that Wade Keller stated the following on his post Raw radio show…

“So Stephanie, as a McMahon, in a corporate, [a] high-level corporate executive, said that, and we’re supposed to believe (A) she didn’t make that connection or she mindlessly read a script in which case its not on Stephanie (well it’s on her for being mindless, memorizing her script and not thinking of it – I don’t buy that) or she did it on purpose knowing what she was saying and then there’s plausible deniability, you know that they can lean on. I mean, my jaw just dropped that they said that. I think it is just so revealing of something, and I mean I’m not even sure there is words to describe what it reveals, but I mean real life character comes up here.”

