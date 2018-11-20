Stephanie McMahon Upsets People By Saying ‘Dismemberment Is A Bit Of A Corporate Liability’ On Raw

During her in ring segment with Braun Strowman on last night’s WWE Raw, Stephanie McMahon upset some by saying that ‘Dismemberment Is A Bit Of A Corporate Liability’ on Raw. This comes after WWE went to Saudi Arabia for their controversial Crown Jewel event and not even two months removed when Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was strangled and dismembered at a Turkish consulate in Istanbul.

So are we all supposed to be okay with Stephanie making jokes about "dismemberment" being a "corporate liability" live on Raw tonight just weeks after the dismemberment of Jamal Khashoggi was a p.r. nightmare for WWE and other U.S.-based corporations taking Saudi money? #Raw — Wade Keller (@thewadekeller) November 20, 2018

Stephanie McMahon talking about dismemberment after what happened with Khashoggi and the Saudi Arabia show. Dean Ambrose insinuating that Roman Reigns deserved to get cancer. Beyond tasteless. Awful. #RAW — Chris Walder (@WalderSports) November 20, 2018

Wrestlezone says that Wade Keller stated the following on his post Raw radio show…

“So Stephanie, as a McMahon, in a corporate, [a] high-level corporate executive, said that, and we’re supposed to believe (A) she didn’t make that connection or she mindlessly read a script in which case its not on Stephanie (well it’s on her for being mindless, memorizing her script and not thinking of it – I don’t buy that) or she did it on purpose knowing what she was saying and then there’s plausible deniability, you know that they can lean on. I mean, my jaw just dropped that they said that. I think it is just so revealing of something, and I mean I’m not even sure there is words to describe what it reveals, but I mean real life character comes up here.”